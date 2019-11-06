FIRST ALERT: Enjoy our last day of warmer temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are enjoying a cool start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 30s and 40s with a mostly clear sky. Today is going to be a beautiful afternoon with a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. If you have any yard work to get to this week, today is the best weather day to complete it. We will see easterly winds at 5-10 mph this afternoon.
NOAA WEATHER RADIO PROGRAMMING: We want to remind people in Tuscaloosa to come out to the Academy Sports today from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. to purchase weather radios. You can meet some of the WBRC First Alert Weather Team and National Weather Service members from the Birmingham office. We would love to see you there and program your weather radio for free. Just a reminder that we are in our secondary season for severe weather that usually occurs in late fall and early winter. It is not a bad idea to have a NOAA Weather Radio that could save your life.
NEXT BIG THING: We will likely see our next rain chance develop tomorrow afternoon with the bulk of the rain occurring across Central Alabama during the evening and overnight hours. Ahead of the front, temperatures will likely climb into the upper 60s. Rain will move through Thursday evening and the latest models show the rain out of here by Friday morning. Behind the cold front, temperatures will be chilly on Friday. We will likely wake up with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with highs only climbing into the lower 50s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Temperatures will slowly warm up this weekend, but morning temperatures will be cold. We will likely see near-freezing temperatures Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs Saturday could climb into the upper 50s. Weather should be fantastic for the big showdown in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide take on the LSU Tigers. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.
ARTIC AIR NEXT WEEK: Models are hinting that a very cold air mass for this time of the year moving into the Southeast next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures could dramatically drop Monday night with lows well into the 20s. Models are hinting that highs could stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s next Tuesday. Since we are a week away, we expect these temperatures to fluctuate. For now, prepare for the coldest air of the season to arrive next Tuesday. The strong cold front looks very limited with moisture, so we aren’t seeing much of a rain chance with this system as it moves in Monday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.