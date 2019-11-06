FIRST ALERT: Enjoy our last day of warmer temperatures

ARTIC AIR NEXT WEEK: Models are hinting that a very cold air mass for this time of the year moving into the Southeast next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures could dramatically drop Monday night with lows well into the 20s. Models are hinting that highs could stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s next Tuesday. Since we are a week away, we expect these temperatures to fluctuate. For now, prepare for the coldest air of the season to arrive next Tuesday. The strong cold front looks very limited with moisture, so we aren’t seeing much of a rain chance with this system as it moves in Monday.