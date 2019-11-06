Delivery truck driver robbed, kidnapped at gunpoint in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and kidnapping that happened in Center Point Tuesday night.
Authorities say a delivery driver was robbed and kidnapped while making a delivery in the 300 block of Sunhill Road NW around 7:45 p.m.
According to authorities, a black male wearing a gray hoodie pulled a gun on the driver, demanded his keys then drove off with the driver in the back of the truck.
Authorities say the driver was able to open the rear door of the truck and jump out after several blocks. A resident called 911 after witnessing the driver’s escape.
Deputies and Detectives are tracking the vehicle. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to notify us at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
