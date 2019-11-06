Child abuse prevention services hosts human trafficking workshop

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Child Abuse Prevention Services is on a mission to educate people about the dangers of human trafficking of kids and teens.
They kicked off one of their first human trafficking workshops this week, starting with people who work closely with kids and teens in the schools.
The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force helped conduct the meeting as dozens of school counselors and social workers from local schools attended. They learned about different tools they can use to help them spot if a student or child could be a human trafficking victim.
Another big factor mentioned in the workshop is bringing this information to the students, about how online conversations with strangers could be the first big predator red flag.
“Does it happen here in Alabama? It happened. We open minds and have people become more aware of what can happen to our children that’s what it’s about. The students are the ones that are the target and they need to be aware that this is a real thing,” said Lisa Maddox and Pam Rogers with Tuscaloosa Child Abuse Prevention Services.
The group plans to have more human trafficking workshops like this in the near future, next time involving parents and perhaps older teens into the mix.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.