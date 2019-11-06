Busy football weekend in Tuscaloosa with possible presidential visit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With a lot of hype around the LSU/Alabama matchup and the possibility of President Trump coming to the game, it won’t be easy getting around in Tuscaloosa Saturday especially with all the on-going construction.
"Leave earlier than usual to get to the stadium,” John McWilliams, with ALDOT’s West Central Region said.
The traffic management center at the University of Alabama keeps a close eye on the roads in Tuscaloosa. Over 50 cameras around the city feed live video and traffic information here 24/7. We’re told the TMC will beef up staffing this weekend to better inform drivers about conditions on the road.
"They actively adjust traffic signals and monitor what’s going on in the area…watching through the cameras to see whether the traffic is coming from and what we can do to move that traffic more efficiently,” McWilliams said.
There also could be rolling roadblocks if President Trump comes to the game which could have major impacts on traffic. The university and ALDOT can’t stress it enough, leave early and expect heightened security and larger crowds when you get to campus.
"Allow extra time to get to the stadium because some roads may be closed earlier,” McWilliams added.
If that's not enough, ESPN College Gameday and SEC nation will broadcast live from campus.
The best way to stay up to date on traffic is following UA Gameday on social media.
