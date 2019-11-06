Birmingham Vigil for Aniah Blanchard and investigation update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blue ribbons on mailboxes and signposts along Lakeshore Parkway in Homewood represent hope that 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard will be found soon, as well as support for the family.
Another prayer vigil will be held for Aniah at 5:00 p.m. at father and stepmom’s home church, Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham.
Senior Pastor John Cantelow offers prayers of support for the family.
“As a part of our faith, we are going to join with them in prayer and we are going to pray for justice and resolution,” Cantelow said.
The search efforts continue in the Auburn and Montgomery areas for Aniah. The head of the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers says tips are still coming in.
“It’s just now starting to slow up. When it started and we were getting a few hundred calls a day. Now it’s about 25 or 30,” Tony Garrett of the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers said. “A lot of calls are duplicate calls or things people have seen on the internet, social media or YouTube.” Garrett said.
Garrett says it would be helpful to the search, if people would download their app P3Tips, so investigators can communicate with the tipsters for additional questions or information.
Meanwhile Pastor Cantelow hopes the vigil gives the family comfort.
“Let them now they are not alone in this. Let people now they are not alone.” Cantelow said.
