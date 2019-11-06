Behind the Front: Commitment to Coverage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC chief meteorologist J-P Dice sits down with WBRC General Manager Collin Gaston to talk business. Weather is an important part of our lives, but it also plays a major role in how WBRC functions as a news station. J-P and Collin break down how programming decisions are made when the weather gets severe, the type of investment the company puts into weather and how our one-of-a-kind, six-man weather team originated.