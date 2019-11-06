Be Prepared: State Emergency Management Agency hosts winter weather exercise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winter weather in Alabama is challenging and unpredictable. We all remember “snowmageddon” but the state’s Emergency Management Agency is making sure that no matter what the weather holds, we will never see something like that again.
At least 30 Federal, state, local, private and non profit agencies took part in a training exercise at the EMA headquarters in Chilton County Wednesday to foster cooperation, communication and collaboration.
“It’s time for us to prepare for coming winter weather, it’s just around the corner, we typically get one or two events a year so we need to be ready for those,” says John De Block, he’s the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Birmingham.“It’s very important for all of us to all be on the same page. We want to make sure all the agencies have the same forecast so the proper decisions can be made.”
From the National Weather Service, to the military and law enforcement, to private companies and the Red Cross, every agency has a role to play during a disaster. The goal the training event, was to make sure everyone knows what that role is. The exercise was as if the Emergency Operations Center was responding to a real disaster.
“We in our own tunnel feel pretty good about what we do, and these other agencies are good at what they do, but when you bring multiple agencies together and it’s the challenges that hey what we think we may know, and just bringing every one together is really important,” says Maj. Shethar McGuire. He is Deputy operations and plans officer for the US Army.
“Its good to bring everyone together even if just for half a day, so now we know how people owkr, what you can do and what are your shortfalls and how we can help each other,” says McGuire.
The agencies were divided into teams representing the different needs during disaster response, from infrastructure like roads and communication, to emergency services that law enforcement provide, to human services like those of the red cross.
“We can’t do it alone. We need the support of other state and local agencies to come together and bring all the resources together to focus on the problem, and it’s all for the people that need that immediate help,” says Damon Summers. He is the Regional Disaster Program officer for American Red Cross.
It’s not just a time for agencies to prepare either.
“It’s the time for us to get ready, that should be a clue to you to get ready as well,” reminds De Block.
Next week is Winter Weather Awareness week, you can find specific information about how to prepare in your area here.
