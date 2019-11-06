Authorities investigating explosion in East Lake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue have responded to reports of a ‘significant explosion’ in the East Lake neighborhood of Birmingham.
Officials were called to a scene in the 400 block of 80th Street South just after 7 p.m. on reports of an explosion.
When crews arrived, they found a van involved in an explosion and damage to a neighboring home.
Authorities say one person is critically injured and one person is dead.
No additional details are available, but we’ll update this story as more information is available.
