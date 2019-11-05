‘We anticipate a pretty bad flu season’: Doctors prepare for peak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s still early but, already flu cases are being seen across Alabama.
While no “significant influenza activity” was reported in the latest surveillance map, the Alabama Department of Public Health does say there were lab confirmed cases in all but one state district. "So we’re seeing some sporadic cases of the flu. We’ve probably seen a half dozen or so that come in are confirmed,” said Dr. Hernando Carter with UAB. Unfortunately, Carter thinks those will likely be the first of many cases that come through his doors this year.
"We anticipate a pretty bad flu season. You know we kind of track trends and cases from around the world and see what’s going on. And you know, just like last year, we expect a pretty severe flu season,” he said. Carter isn’t the only one saying that. Various media reports have been popping up and quoting other medical professionals as saying the same thing.
Harvard Medical School posted a blog on Monday with the headline “Bad flu season predicted — did you get your shot?”
"The sooner the better. The earlier you can get vaccinated the better,” said Carter. “As the colder months come and progress, we’ll see more and more cases. And we’ll probably see some cases into the spring. Usually lasting into April.”
