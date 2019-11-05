Tuscaloosa PD asking for assistance in 3 separate theft cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are asking for assistance in identifying three suspects in separate theft cases.
The most recent theft came on October 16, when police responded to the 1700 block of Greensboro Avenue. The suspect pictured below reportedly took a small salmon lunch kit and left the store without paying.
Tuscaloosa police are investigating a theft call from October 15 in the 1900 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. The suspect reportedly stole a bottle of Tianna Red Energy Pills.
On October 11, police responded to a theft call in the 1500 block of East Skyland Blvd. They report the suspect was seen stuffing items into a purse and leaving the store without paying. The suspect left in a silver Hyundai Elantra.
If anyone has information on the identity of the listed suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.
