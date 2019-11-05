Texas search group hopes to find Aniah

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search effort remains on a high level for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard of Homewood.
The Southern Union Community College Student went missing October 23 in Auburn.
Montgomery Police and Lee County authorities are taking part in a task force all to try to locate Aniah. They were checking out west Montgomery Monday.
Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch came to Auburn and attended a prayer vigil Monday high in support of her parents. Miller’s group took part in the search for Natalie Holloway of Mountain Brook in Aruba.
“I’m optimistic that we are going to get her located. I stay optimistic every search we do. Of course, we have been in 38 states and 10 different countries.” Miller said.
Miller admits it is going to be a large search area about 50 miles from Auburn to Montgomery. Aniah last seen in an Auburn Convenience store, and her car turned up damaged in Montgomery at an apartment complex.
“I’m not going to sugar coat anything. It doesn’t look good at this time, but we know if something happened the sooner she is found, it’s a better chance to determine several things.” Miller said.
Miller is hoping to pull on team members who are volunteers from several states to come to Alabama. Miller planned to use much of Tuesday just to map out possible search areas.
This is personal for Miller he his daughter disappeared almost twenty years ago.
“I didn’t start EquuSearch because I wanted to. I’ve been in the position this family has been in. I’m one person who knows what they are going through.” Miller said.
The EquuSearch leader said his group will be in Alabama if they are useful.
