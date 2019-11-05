Texas group joins search for Aniah

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - A nationally known search team is in Alabama to help search for a missing 19-year-old Homewood woman.
Aniah Blanchard has been missing for over a week now.
Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch of Houston met for about a half an hour with Auburn Police Chief Paul Register on Monday
Miller says it was a good meeting. Miller says his organization will help with the police on the on the search effort.
EquuSearch has worked hundreds of missing persons cases including Natalie Holloway from Mountain Brook who went missing on a senior high trip to Aruba.
So, what can Texas Search provide this search effort?
“There is strength in numbers. I think we can bring a lot of numbers and a lot of experience and resources that are needed,” says Miller. “Whether it be from the air, water and ground.”
Miller says they will have to study the map on Monday and Tuesday. He hopes to begin helping tomorrow with the search.
Chief Register says he will take help from anyone as long as they follow instructions. That includes no contaminating the search area and possibly evidence.
