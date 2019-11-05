Number of panhandlers in area on the rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many faith based homeless shelters have seen the number of panhandlers on the roads in Birmingham increase.
Panhandling is indeed illegal, but most panhandlers are not homeless.
So what should you do when approached by someone who’s asking for money? In can be overwhelming.
“We’re not wanting to facilitate life on the street,” says Bryan Keen of Brother Bryan Mission for homeless men.
Keen has seen the homeless population increase dramatically.
The main reason? He says drugs have increased so much so, that tactics from abusers has lead to compassion from givers.
“If you are going to meet a need we recommend is it food, is it housing or clothing. What is the need that you may have? Then seek to meet that specific need," Keen says
In July, the city council approved an ordinance that strengthens the enforcement against those who are caught panhandling. The law includes fines and even jail time for violators, but the laws have not deterred what seems to be a growing issue.
“While people are waiting to get into programs, often you will find them on the street doing what they can to survive," said Keen.
Do not give money Keen suggests. It increases the chances of the person ending up living life on the street.
