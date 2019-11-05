Miami Fusion Cafe: Sancocho

INGREDIENTS
- Olive oil
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Ear of corn, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1/4 cup diced green plantain
- yellow potatoes
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup sofrito
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 4 green onions, sliced
- 1/2 cup diced boiled yucca
- 1 beer of choice
DIRECTIONS
- Use large pot and bring all items to boil
- Allow to cook on medium for approx. 45 minutes or until potatoes and yucca are soft
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.