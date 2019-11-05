Miami Fusion Cafe: Sancocho

INGREDIENTS

  • Olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Ear of corn, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 carrot, diced
  • 1/4 cup diced green plantain
  • yellow potatoes
  • 6 cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup sofrito
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 4 green onions, sliced
  • 1/2 cup diced boiled yucca
  • 1 beer of choice

DIRECTIONS

  • Use large pot and bring all items to boil
  • Allow to cook on medium for approx. 45 minutes or until potatoes and yucca are soft

