Man arrested on multiple felony voyeurism charges in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect of voyeurism has been arrested and charged in Mountain Brook.
Mountain Brook police say James Phillip Huggins, Jr. has been charged with four felony counts of first-degree voyeurism.
Huggins was accused on Sept. 22 of taking pictures up a woman’s skirt on Church Street. A follow-up investigation discovered evidence showing multiple victims on Huggins’ phone and other electronic devices.
Mountain Brook police say the incidents happened at the Piggly Wiggly on Church Street and Publix on Montclair Road.
Huggins is being held on $175,000 total bonds. Police say additional charges are pending on the identifications of other victims.
The forensic analysis revealed this activity has been going on for some time. However, Alabama’s Voyeurism law only took effect on September 1.
