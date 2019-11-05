1 killed in fiery crash in Mount Olive community

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed Monday night in a crash on Brookside Road in the Mount Olive community.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a car that was traveling south when it left the roadway, crashed into a tree and caught on fire at 7:53 p.m.
Deputies say witnesses heard the crash, came to the scene but were unable to get the vehicle’s doors open. The fire was extinguished by the Mount Olive Fire Department, but the vehicle’s one occupant did not survive.
The victim has not been identified.
