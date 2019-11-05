Jefferson County close to vote on Healthcare Authority

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Next week could be a milestone in medical care for the poor in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County leaders could be voting on a new deal to allow UAB to run Cooper Green Mercy Health Services. Jefferson County Commissioners will meet next week and go behind closed doors to discuss the Master Agreement for a Healthcare Authority with their attorneys.
Some commissioners want to be assured county employees will keep their jobs and pensions. They are also concerned about the quality of care for the indigent population in the county.
Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephen tells WBRC Fox6 News he is satisfied.
“Gives our indigent citizens the best chance for affordable and top quality healthcare,” Stephens said.
But, other commissioners still have questions.
“If this UAB Healthcare Authority does not support holistically, as it’s related to the patients, then I’m going to object,” Lashunda Scales, Jefferson County Commissioner said.
Stephens said there has been negotiations with UAB for months. The county will have representatives on the Healthcare Authority to represent taxpayers interest.
