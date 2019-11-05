Historic Smith Family farm in Bluff Park sold at auction

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A piece of Bluff Park history, is now in the hands of new owners. The more than 33 acre Smith Family farm sits at the intersection of Savoy Street and Sanders Road. The land includes 4 homes, a barn, warehouse and pond.
It was sold at auction on October 30th, split between two buyers. An unnamed developer snatched up about 25 acres. But the most picturesque portion, was bought by local business owner, David Hare. He started the Bluff Park Ice cream Shoppe several years ago and reportedly plans to keep his 8 acres relatively as they are.
He’s now become a kind of hero for Bluff Park. Neighbors pleaded for the property to be preserved, and the city of Hoover attempted to do just that, but their offers to buy the land before the auction were unsuccessful.
“It was nerve wracking because we were not certain what would happen to the property, now that it has been sold we are relieved that the purchaser is going to try to maintain the property as is, which makes us feel better,” says Billy Jones.
Jones and his wife live in a house across the street, with a picture window that looks out at the farm.
“We were very nervous, scared at the beginning when we saw the auction signs going up. We purchased this home two years ago for this view,” says Sherry, looking out the beautiful window. We are thrilled that someone who already has a business in Bluff Park is the purchaser, and they are planning to keep as much of the history and beauty of this area as much as possible, and hopefully not much of anything changes.”
The full estate sold for $3,118,500 after incorporating a 10% buyers' premium, according to representatives of Granger & Thagard, who were behind the auction.
The land is zoned for either agricultural use or single family homes. Neighbors hope it stays that way.
“We are a bit concerned about the part that sold to a developer because you don’t want a lot of traffic or the schools being affected by overcrowding. We are in hopes that the city of Hoover is cognizant of those things when it comes to zoning for this area,” says Sherry.
