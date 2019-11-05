The 50 highest-paid employees at the city of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (BBJ/WBRC) - The judicial, legal and emergency response departments are the most well-represented departments when it comes to the highest-paid employees at the city of Birmingham.
That’s according to a new list from the Birmingham Business Journal that determined the 50 highest-paid employees at the city.
Employees on the list earn an average salary of $140,680, a modest increase compared to the average a year ago. And pay rates held steady for the majority of employees.
Mayor Randall Woodfin doesn’t rank among the top 50 employees, although several employees in the mayor's office did make the list.
The highest paid employee is a city attorney at more than $166,000.
