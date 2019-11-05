He’s ready! Bronze Bomber holds workout before his next heavyweight bout

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - WBC Heavyweight World Champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder worked out in front of the media Tuesday ahead of his rematch with Luis Ortiz.
Wilder talked to reporters at New Era Boxing & Fitness in Northport, AL. He was joined by Jay Deas and Mark Breland his co-trainers.
Wilder is boxing's longest reigning heavyweight world champion.
"The Bronze Bomber" will defend his WBC title in a rematch against Cuban slugger Luis "King Kong" Ortiz in the main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, November 23.
The fight will be from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.