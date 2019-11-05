Good news! The Highway 119 widening project starts in December

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for folks in Shelby County commuting on Highway 119.
Alabaster is one step closer to the widening project.
Alabaster signed a check over to ALDOT to start the work that will lead to making a portion of 119 a five-lane road.
The right of way work will take about a year, but this time next year drivers will start to see construction.
ALDOT will widen 119 starting at County Road 26 all the way to County Road 12.
Brian Binzer is the city manager for Alabaster and he says about 21,000 cars travel on Highway 119 every day.
“So it’s not just Alabaster traffic. It’s Montevallo traffic, Calera traffic and it’s unincorporated Shelby County traffic. So this is a huge project for our community and the county as a whole,” Binzer said.
