Fundraiser for Pleasant Grove officer in the fight of his life

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove police officer is in the fight of his life against cancer.
The department’s Facebook post said Officer Jeff Gulley has been with the department for over four years.
Gulley had a 20+ year career with the Birmingham Police Department.
The post said, “Jeff’s long service to community speaks to the man he is. And even now, in his greatest challenge, he continues his service with a smile and an infectious positive attitude. His struggle, however, is far from over and his treatment will carry him and his family out of state for treatment.” “If you see Jeff, give him a wave and a smile, as he will surely give you one. And remember him in your prayers, as we do.”
The Pleasant Grove police department has created wristbands with Gulley’s badge number to let him know the community stands by him during his fight.
They are available at the Pleasant Grove Police Department for $5.
Every dollar raised will go to Gulley and his family. The department will take cash or Venmo @PGPOLICE.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.