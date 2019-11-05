FIRST ALERT: Temps warming up near 70 degrees Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day with cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You’ll still need a jacket as you walk out the door this morning. We are seeing a few showers across Central Alabama, but most of the rain is light. We will keep a small rain chance for east Alabama and for areas south of I-20 mainly for the morning hours. By this afternoon, we will likely see clouds decrease becoming partly cloudy. With a little sunshine in play, we will likely see temperatures rebound into the upper 60s to near 70°F. Winds will be out of the north this afternoon at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We will enjoy seasonable temperatures tomorrow and Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Wednesday is looking fantastic with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night and Thursday morning with lows in the mid-50s.
NOAA WEATHER RADIO PROGRAMMING: We want to remind people in Tuscaloosa to come out to the Academy Sports Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to purchase weather radios. You can meet some of the WBRC First Alert Weather Team and National Weather Service members from the Birmingham office. We would love to see you there and program your weather radio for free. The weather shouldn’t slow you down either thanks to sunshine and warmer temperatures. Just a reminder that we are in our secondary season for severe weather that usually occurs in late fall and early winter. It is not a bad idea to have a NOAA Weather Radio that could save your life.
NEXT BIG THING: We will likely see our next rain chance develop Thursday afternoon with the bulk of the rain occurring across Central Alabama during the evening and overnight hours. Ahead of the front, temperatures will likely climb into the upper 60s. Rain will move through Thursday evening and the latest models show the rain out of here by Friday morning. Behind the cold front, temperatures will be chilly on Friday. We will likely wake up with temperatures in the lower 40s and highs only climbing into the lower 50s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Temperatures will slowly warm up this weekend, but morning temperatures will be cold. We will likely see near-freezing temperatures Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs Saturday could climb into the upper 50s. Weather should be fantastic for the big showdown in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide take on the LSU Tigers. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
ARTIC AIR NEXT WEEK: Models are hinting at very cold air arriving next Monday. Temperatures could dramatically drop Monday night with lows well into the 20s. Models are hinting that highs could stay in the upper 30s next Tuesday. Since we are a week away, we expect these temperatures to fluctuate. For now, prepare for the coldest air of the season to arrive next Tuesday.
