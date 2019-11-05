FIRST ALERT: Temps warming up near 70 degrees Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day with cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You’ll still need a jacket as you walk out the door this morning. We are seeing a few showers across Central Alabama, but most of the rain is light. We will keep a small rain chance for east Alabama and for areas south of I-20 mainly for the morning hours. By this afternoon, we will likely see clouds decrease becoming partly cloudy. With a little sunshine in play, we will likely see temperatures rebound into the upper 60s to near 70°F. Winds will be out of the north this afternoon at 5-10 mph.