Emergency preparedness drill held at UAB Highlands

“I think we are as prepared as we can be. At UAB we have an emergency management committee that represents all the various disciplines in the hospital, all the business functions in the hospital. We meet on a regular basis and we have done threat assessments on what potential risks we might face and on what threats we might face. I think we are in a good place right now with the effort we put into this and the training that we have done on an ongoing basis,” Shepard says.