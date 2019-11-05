UPDATE: Suspect in SunTrust Bank robbery in Columbus arrested in Phenix City

By Alex Jones | November 5, 2019 at 3:49 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 5:38 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are currently investigating a bank robbery in Uptown Columbus alongside the FBI.

The robbery occurred at the SunTrust bank on 13th St. just before 4:00 p.m. Columbus police confirmed later Tuesday evening that a suspect has been arrested and is being held in the Russell County Jail pending extradition to Columbus to face armed robbery charges.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Another bank robbery occurred at Regional Members Federal Credit Union on 15th St. in Columbus.

Columbus police say it is customary for the FBI to investigate bank robberies alongside them.

SunTrust bank robbery suspect (Source: Columbus Police Department)

