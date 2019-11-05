UPDATE: Suspect in SunTrust Bank robbery in Columbus arrested in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are currently investigating a bank robbery in Uptown Columbus alongside the FBI.
The robbery occurred at the SunTrust bank on 13th St. just before 4:00 p.m. Columbus police confirmed later Tuesday evening that a suspect has been arrested and is being held in the Russell County Jail pending extradition to Columbus to face armed robbery charges.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
Columbus police say it is customary for the FBI to investigate bank robberies alongside them.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.