City moves forward on purchase of historic Hoover Randle House

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is now moving forward on a 1.6 million dollar property investment.
During Monday’s city council meeting, five city councilors voted in favor of the city moving forward with the purchase of the historic Hoover Randle House. Councilor John Green opposed, saying the money could go to working on the city’s fire station.
The Randle House is a local event space. City leaders said the owners contacted the city about wanting to sell the property, but have it preserved. City Councilor Gene Smith says because of its historical significance, the city was interested in the buy.
The Hoover family - who the city is named after - lived in the home. In additional to keeping the historical site, city leaders say they could continue to use it as another draw. It could serve as an event space similar to Aldridge Gardens.
“It will just give us an opportunity to create additional tourism opportunities - whether it’s tourism from across the street or tourism from across the country,” said Smith.
“The house will come with all the equipment and all the furnishings that will be included. At the end of the day, it’s a really good deal for us,” said Mayor Frank Brocato.
The furnishings are estimated at $400,000.
The city will go through a 30 day due diligence window where they will inspect the property. The finance committee will review payment options and determine the best way for the city to pay for the property.
During Monday’s meeting, city leaders said should the deal go through - they will work with the owners to accommodate any reservations that have already been booked for events.
