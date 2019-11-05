Bryant-Denny Stadium will open early Saturday; Fans encouraged to arrive early due to heightened security

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryant-Denny Stadium gates will now open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday before the huge Alabama-LSU game.
That's three hours prior to kickoff.
There are several reports President Trump will attend the game Saturday.
According to the Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration is advising President Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for the game.
University of Alabama officials cite heightened security and larger crowds for the earlier opening.
They said it is highly recommended that fans arrive well in advance of the 2:30 p.m. start time to be expedited through the security screening process.
As a reminder, both ESPN's College GameDay and the SEC Network's SEC Nation will broadcast live from campus on Saturday morning. College GameDay will be set up on the northeast corner of the Quad near Lloyd Hall with live hits beginning at 6 a.m. and the show running from 8-11 a.m.
SEC Nation will take place on the lawn in front of Moore Hall with the pit opening at 6:30 a.m. for fans and the show airing from 8-11 a.m.
