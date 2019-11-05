Bessemer City Council to vote on tax incentives for Carvana

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A major car retailer is a step closer to coming to Bessemer. Tuesday night, the Bessemer city council will vote on a tax incentive plan for Carvana.
The company will start off hiring 300 people, but Jefferson County leaders hope that number grows to 400. Carvana is expected to build on some land across the street from the Milos Tea Plant on Morgan Road.
Vehicles will be brought to the facility, refurbished there and then put online for sale. Bessemer will be reducing sales taxes for ten years, not including education taxes. Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons said the county will give $114 thousand to help hire 57 workers so that the company can hit the level to qualify for tax deal.
“For every job over, they have to make a minimum wage of $50,000 a year and they have to provide more than 50 jobs for that we give $2,000 and they have a certain number of years to make that happen”, Ammons said.
Representatives of Carvana say they hope to start construction in 2020 and be open in the first half of 2021. They want to be able to hire and train workers here locally.
