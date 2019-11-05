Alabaster moves forward with plans for Justice Center

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Alabaster is moving forward with building a new justice center off of Highway 119.
The city had some trouble buying all of the property for the new justice center, but now that’s behind them and they are ready to move forward.
The new building will house all of the police operations as well as court and magistrates.
It is being built across the railroad tracks from City Hall on seven acres of land.
This will give the area a very much needed municipal campus feel and make city services a one stop shop for citizens.
Brain Binzer is the city manager for Alabaster. He says that they are finishing up design plans that will show the layout of the inside of the building and the site plans.
“A 3-D drawing, it won’t show all of the materials. We are still working out what it’s going to be built with. So we’re probably going to have some stone art to match our buildings here at the City Hall campus,” Binzer explains.
Those finished plans will be presented on November 14.
