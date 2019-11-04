Tua practices before the LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - All eyes on Alabama and Tua Tagovailoa as we get a few days closer to what may really be the Game of the Century against LSU.
Tua was on the practice field Monday with the team. He had ankle surgery more than two weeks ago.
The media was allowed to film for five minutes today. During that time, Tua warmed up, did a little RPO footwork, jogged lightly, and practiced in the quarterback group.
He will split some reps Monday and Tuesday with quarterback Mac Jones.
The No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.