Source: Escaped inmate & juvenile in custody after chase ends in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An escaped inmate and juvenile are in custody after an active search Monday morning in Bessemer.
Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin confirmed the inmate is in custody, saying there is no threat to any nearby schools.
Sources tell us that a chase began in Hoover this morning and ended off I-459 at exit 1 on Eastern Valley Road, near where John Gillespie was taken into custody.
Gillespite escaped from Mogan County Detention Center on October 27. Our sister station WAFF reports that it’s believed Gillespie and the juvenile know each other.
We will update this story when we have more information.
