Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was left dead in the street after a shooting in Titusville Sunday evening.
Around 5:00 Birmingham Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of 1st St South. Authorities arrived to find a victim lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers took an individual into custody who was at the scene and who they believe was involved in the altercation with the victim before the shooting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.