Shooting leaves 1 dead and another injured in the Inglenook community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting at a home in the 3000 block of 39th Court N, left one man dead and another person injured Saturday night.
After responding to a call of shots fired, Birmingham Police arrived at a home to find a male victim lying in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UAB hospital where they were pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Officers later discovered another individual inside the home who was also suffering from a gunshot wound. The second individual, who according to police has been identified as a suspect, was taken to UAB hospital and has been listed in critical condition.
