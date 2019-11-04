Prayer vigils being held Monday night for Aniah

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two prayer vigils will be held on Monday for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
The Homewood teenager has been missing for more than a week. There will be a prayer vigil here at Auburn United Methodist Church. The vigil will start at 6:22. Aniah’s Birthday is June 22. Aniah disappeared October 23. Her parents reported her missing the next day.
She was last seen in Auburn. She attends a community college in the area.
Her Honda CRV turned up in Montgomery two days after she went missing. The vehicle was damaged. Authorities say there was evidence inside the SUV that show she was harmed.
Reward for information in her case has grown to more than a hundred thousand dollars.
There is video of Aniah in a convenience store in Auburn. Auburn Police Chief Paul Register says the reward has helped and this remains a top priority for his department. “We are going to be hopeful as long as we can,” said Register. “So, we will continue to work the case to find Aniah and give the family some answers.” We are told Aniah’s family and friend will attend this prayer vigil. A second vigil will be held in Montgomery tonight.
The Auburn United Methodist Church is expecting a crowd. Light, blue ribbons are in the church doors. Light blue is Aniah’s favorite color.
The event is to pray for Aniah’s safe return. It has been emotionally draining for her parents.
Backers of the event hope it sends a strong message of support for Aniah’s family, letting them know no one is giving up.
“We support them. We love them. We pray for them our hearts in the Auburn community and the surrounding area have been heavy for them,” says Margaret Stewart with Auburn UMC. “But we are so hopeful, expectant for Aniah return. In this we are a resource for whatever they may need.”
There will be a candlelight vigil as a part of the ceremony.
Auburn Police Chief Paul Register hopes this vigils and others help keep Aniah on everyone’s mind. He encourages every to continue to provide information any information about the case.
