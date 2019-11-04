Prayer vigils being held Monday night for Aniah

There is video of Aniah in a convenience store in Auburn. Auburn Police Chief Paul Register says the reward has helped and this remains a top priority for his department. “We are going to be hopeful as long as we can,” said Register. “So, we will continue to work the case to find Aniah and give the family some answers.” We are told Aniah’s family and friend will attend this prayer vigil. A second vigil will be held in Montgomery tonight.