Local singer/songwriter aims to help fans with S.H.A.M.E. video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A musician from the Magic City is trying to help others when it comes to struggling with their demons. Matthew Mayfield’s song “Shame” set the stage for a discussion on mental health.
“I first heard his music back in 2008,” says Emily Couch.
Couch has been a fan for years. She came to Saturn Friday night to watch Mayfield perform and was asked to sing onstage.
“I just resonate with his lyrics a lot. I’m actually a recovering addict and his latest album, Gun Shy, just came out like right as I was going into recovery. So I draw strength from his lyrics a lot. It’s gotten me through a lot of tough times,” says Couch.
Mayfield is known for his deeply personal lyrics; haunting and healing at the same time . They seem to resonate with each of his fans. One fan says he related to a song so strongly, it was as if Mayfield followed him around with a notebook and guitar.
“I’ve been listening to him for about nine or 10 years, and it’s always to the heart,” says Hannah Hallmark.
“I don’t know, it was so personal, it made it very relatable,” says Austin Jones.
Mayfield is from, and still lives in Birmingham. He’s on tour now promoting his latest album Gun Shy, but stopped by to sing to the hometown crowd.
“I love playing here cause there’s an energy, you know it’s why they call it the Magic City! I mean it’s an energy you can’t get anywhere else,” says Mayfield.
He played his first show when he was 10 at Otey’s Tavern in Crestline, proving music has always been more than just occupation, it’s a passion.
“I never had to ask, what do you want to do with your life? Since I was nine, I wanted to be in a rock and roll band.”
But he’s known heartbreak. In his mid-twenties, he signed on with Epic Records, then moved to Columbia. He says politics got in the way and there were disagreements and now he does everything independently.
“I love the fact that I got signed to a major [label] as a kid and got let down as a kid. Cause now you appreciate every single person that is at your show. Even if it’s 100 people or 10 people.”
And it’s that appreciation that drives him to spend as much time with fans as possible. Signing every shirt and taking every picture. Something else he did for his fans was the song S.H.a.M.E. It’s about demons of every kind; drugs, sex, alcohol, or ego. He created a link where fans could write the source of their shame anonymously.
“It really helped me tell people you’re not alone. You’re never alone. And the stuff that I’ve heard is really heavy, but think about the heavy stuff that we all deal with.”
Never alone--with the promise of more music that touches the soul.
“I just don’t know what else to do. All the music I’ve ever loved has been extremely personal. I hope I die with a guitar in my hands.”
You can visit the S.H.A.M.E. website or you can learn more about Mayfield and his music at his website, MatthewMayfield.com
