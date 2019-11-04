FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, but we stay dry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It is another chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 30s. We are slightly warmer this morning, but we can’t rule out some patchy frost in some of our northern counties. We expect clouds to increase throughout the day with the sky becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-60s this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Although clouds will increase today, we expect most of us to remain dry. Models are hinting at a few sprinkles this afternoon, but I think it’ll be too dry for any of it to make it to the ground today.
FIRST ALERT: Tonight will be a little warmer thanks to cloud cover in place. Overnight lows are expected to drop down into the mid-40s. Patchy frost is not expected tonight, and I think morning temperatures will remain above 40°F through Thursday morning.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST: A small disturbance could develop to our east that could produce a few light showers in parts of our southeastern counties. Areas south of I-20 and east of I-65 could see a few stray showers for the first half of tomorrow. Otherwise, we stay mostly to partly cloudy with high temperatures warming into the upper 60s to near 70°F.
BRIEF MIDWEEK WARM-UP: We trend slightly warmer Wednesday with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures will likely be near average Wednesday into Thursday as our next cold front begins to move into our area. The warmer temperatures are expected to come to an end Friday as colder air moves into the Southeast.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is a strong cold front that could produce widespread showers and a few storms Thursday evening into Friday morning. Models are showing highs in the upper 60s Thursday with moisture increasing from the west Thursday evening. By Thursday night, rain will be likely across Central Alabama. Models disagree on when the rain will move out completely Friday. The European weather model moves the rain out early Friday morning. The GFS model keeps us wet with rain likely on Friday. For now, we think the rain should be mostly out of here by Friday afternoon with a drying trend by this weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will remain below average going into the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our average high for early November is 70°F. Morning temperatures will likely dip back into the 30s starting Saturday morning and continuing into Monday morning. Weekend is looking mostly dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We turn colder by early next week.
