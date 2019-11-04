FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, but we stay dry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It is another chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 30s. We are slightly warmer this morning, but we can’t rule out some patchy frost in some of our northern counties. We expect clouds to increase throughout the day with the sky becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-60s this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Although clouds will increase today, we expect most of us to remain dry. Models are hinting at a few sprinkles this afternoon, but I think it’ll be too dry for any of it to make it to the ground today.