Find out what’s in store for your work week forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We will start the week with some cloud cover hanging around, making for chilly temperatures throughout the day Monday. It will definitely feel like jacket weather and sweater weather.
It will start to warm up Tuesday afternoon with highs around 69 and continue to warm up by midweek. Rain is expected to hold off so it’s a great time to get out and do some yard work!
The next big chance of rain will be Thursday evening into Friday. The models don’t show much of a storm threat but it will certainly be a nice soaking rain.
As the rain moves out, colder weather is expected to move in just in time for the weekend.
