Vigil for Aniah Blanchard in Montgomery Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the search for Aniah Blanchard continues a vigil has been organized for this coming Monday night in Montgomery.
It will be held at the Open Door Christian Faith Worship Center at 2450 President’s Drive.
A flyer shared by the family describes the even as “A night of prayer for missing college student Aniah Blanchard and all missing children."
Blanchard was last seen at an Auburn convenience store on South College Street late on Oct. 23. Police say she was returning home from seeing her family and spoke with a roommate late that night. Her car was found two days later at a Montgomery apartment complex with damage to its passenger side.
As of Friday evening, a total of $105,000 from multiple sources has been pledged toward the effort to find her. All rewards offered in this case are for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/s responsible for Aniah’s disappearance.
The event begins at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
