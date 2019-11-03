Turnovers costly in UAB’s 30-7 loss to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WBRC) - UAB had four turnovers that cost them Saturday night as the Blazers fell to Tennessee 30-7. Quarterback Tyler Johnston threw three interceptions in the first half along with a fumble. Johnston ended the night 11-22-3 for 136 yards after leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to spraining his knee.
“He sprained his knee, that’s all we know at this time so we’ll see,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark.
Redshirt freshman Dylan Hopkins came in for Johnston and hit Lucious Stanley for a 15-yard touchdown pass for the Blazers only score.
UAB’s defense had some shinning moments Saturday night and held Tennessee to just 302 total yards on offense.
“I feel like we played real good, I feel like we played real tough. We were put in a lot of bad situations, but we kept fighting and we fought until the end,” said UAB’s leading tackler Kristopher Moll.
UAB falls to 6-2 on the season. The Blazers focus turns back to CUSA play as they head to Southern Miss next Saturday.
