Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Frost Advisory continues through 8 am and temperatures may drop to near or just below freezing in a few locations in Northern Central Alabama through the early morning. There may also be areas of fog as the larger bodies of water have remained relatively warm so fog formation is likely especially in the cooler valleys and water areas.
Overall, however, expect a quiet weather pattern to continue with cool temperatures again through this afternoon. By tomorrow we will see a warming trend as moisture returns to the area. This pattern will persist through Wednesday night as winds become more west/southwesterly but rain will hold off through at least mid-week when the next weather maker approaches The Southeast bringing more widespread rain by Thursday afternoon with rain chances continuing into Thursday night.
A strong cold front will move out of The Plains and toward our area which will signal a return to dry conditions and bring a noticeable drop in temperatures Friday and Friday night.)
