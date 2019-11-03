Oh so close for Auburn running back Harold Joiner

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn running back Harold Joiner played a pivotal part in the Tigers 20-14 victory over Ole Miss.
His big play in the second quarter Saturday led to the first touchdown of the game. Joiner caught a Bo Nix pass along the sideline and went 79 yards before being tackled inside the Rebels five yard line.
“I thought I had six points on the play,” said Joiner. “I was being patient, following my blocking and not thinking anyone could catch me. Obviously I was wrong, but I smelled a touchdown on that one.”
The very next play Auburn running back D.J. Williams scored a short touchdown run. Auburn won the game 20-14 to improve to 7-2 on the season. Up next is Georgia on November 16 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
