Nationals fan chops off beard for first time since 2012

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) - It'd been seven years since Washington Nationals super fan B.J. Treuting last trimmed his Washington whiskers.
He said he wouldn't shave his beard until the Nationals took the pennant. Now that they’re World Series champions, he’s taken it all off.
Saturday night, before a crowd of Natitude at the Salt Line, his nine-inch beard was gone.
Treuting's mom and sister gave ceremonial trims. Moments later, he saw his chin for the first time since 2012.
Treuting, a longtime Nova resident and school teacher who moved to New Orleans in July, flew home this weekend for the special shave.
He raised more than $1,600 online and is donating that money to the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.
Treuting lost the beard, then the clothes. He pranced through the frosty waters of a fountain in celebration.
Copyright 2019 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.