Fire breaks out at Hanceville Plant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fire broke out at the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation in Hanceville Saturday afternoon.
Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says they got the call around 2:30. Crews were still on the scene of the fire well after 5:00 p.m.
“I was actually at city hall and when we turned to come this way, it looked like the whole south end of the county was on fire," says Mayor Nail.
Nail says the first fire crew on the scene drove their truck inside the Louisiana-Pacific Plant to better attack the fire. In total, five fire crews responded. The plant produces OSB board, which is like chipboard made up of wood particles cooked together. They’re not sure what started the fire, but Nail says it could be any number of things.
“Just the nature of the beast of what they’re doing here. They cook OSB board at temperatures at like 2,000 degrees, so a lot of dust sometimes catches on fire. Of course, they have an internal fire suppression system that of course activated, but sometimes it just overwhelms that system and the fire department has to come.”
Some 200 people are employed at the plant and were working when the fire broke out. Nail says tonight they are all accounted for.
The fire was contained around 5:00 p.m., with a crew on the ground making sure there were no additional hot spots. It’s still not clear whether employees will be able to go back to work tomorrow.
