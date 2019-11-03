Christian Tutt saves the day for the Auburn Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn all but doubled the offensive output against Ole Miss and yet with seconds ticking away the Rebels were driving in hopes to send the game to overtime at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
As the seconds ticked away and the Ole Miss quarterback looking to tie the game, he was chased around and finally threw a desperation pass that ended up in the arms of Auburn defensive back Christian Tutt.
“Someone had to make a play and I was glad that it was me and we got the win,” said Tutt. “We are a good defense and I was glad to be the one that made the play.”
Time expired on the play, but Tutt was thinking touchdown. However, he was forced out of bounds at the 13-yard-line. The Tigers ended up winning 20-14 and improving to 7-and-2 this season.
Auburn has a bye this next week and plays Georgia on November 16 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
