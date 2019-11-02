What to do if someone you love goes missing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Aniah Blanchard, whose disappearance has grabbed the attention of the nation, has now been missing for over a week.
“Obviously we are very concerned for her safety at this point. There is obviously and high probability foul play was involved,” Chief Paul Register with the Auburn Police Department said.
Many have been touched by Aniah’s story.
“Being a father, there have been a few times my kids have been out of pocket longer than what I thought they should be. The first thing you think of something is wrong,” Lt. Michael Keller said.
Lt. Keller said the very first thing most people can do is try not to go out alone, but if you do, let others know where you are. “Let people know where you are. Don’t be afraid to check in on people. Use your cell phone or your social media. Check with other people - let them know where you are,” Keller said.
What about giving family or friends a list of your financial records so any money transactions can be traced? “As far as banking information, we try to tell everyone they need to protect and keep that safe cause of the fraud and obviously things that could happen,” Keller said.
Keller said if you have routine between going to work and coming home, let that be known to someone so they could have a location of where you might have been. “You stop at the same gas station. You stop at the same convenience store. The same laundromat. You have a routine,” Keller said.
If you have a concern about a missing loved one or friend, do not worry about waiting for a certain time limit before reporting them missing.
