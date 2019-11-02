'We are still hoping, we are still praying’: The search for Aniah Blanchard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A massive jump in reward money is bringing in more tips in the search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Blanchard spoke to her roommate shortly before midnight Wednesday October 23rd. She was captured on video at an Auburn convenience store and later her vehicle was spotted on College Street. That vehicle was found two days later in Montgomery, damaged.
“We are still hoping, we are still praying and we are collecting any information anyone may be holding on to,” Tony Garrett, Executive Director Central Alabama Crime Stoppers said.
The Central Alabama Crime Stoppers has handled high profile cases in the past, but Garrett said they are adding two more people to take phone calls, bringing the total number to three.
Right now eleven state and federal agencies are helping with search. Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said their search effort is targeting key areas. “We do know that the vehicle being located at the apartments in Montgomery, and the last place she was seen was in the convenience store. Those are the two things we are keying in on right now,” Register said.
Chief Register said there is evidence Aniah was harmed, and there is growing fear for Aniah’s safety. “Obviously we have not heard from her in a week. Anytime someone is gone that long you have to be concerned for their safety,” Register said.
Anyone with information can contact Auburn Police Detectives at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.