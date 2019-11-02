Some Birmingham schools now off the failing schools list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not easy to get off the list no one wants to be on.
Just the name “failing School list” can lower morale.
Birmingham school leaders say they did get some schools off the list and are seeing improvement.
“We knew being on the list did not define us,” said Mario Lumzy, former Inglenook K-8 principal.
But to get that message to his students, and even the faculty, Lumzy knew he had to have a game plan not unlike the coach of a sports team.
He even sounds a little bit like a coach.
“And so, we all had to buy in, to the mindset of growing. To know that we had to have a plan and stick to that plan,” he said.
Lumzy, now the principal at William J. Christian, and his team moved the needle during his time at Inglenook.
It is one of four Birmingham schools to come off the state’s failing list.
“We focused on standards, with our lessons, our assessments, our assignments. We made sure we had intervention every day, which provided us small group instruction. Where every teacher was held accountable,” he said.
