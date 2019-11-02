Sideline Game of the Week: Bibb Co. wins turnover battle to defeat ACA 14-0

Bibb County, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bibb County Choctaws defeated American Christian Academy 14-0 Friday night to remain undefeated on the season.
ACA, who has averaged 52 points per game, was held scoreless by a Bibb County defense that picked off Patriots quarterback Lawson Pratt six times. Choctaws defensive back and running back Brody Seales led the team with four interceptions.
“I had four picks and I started asking myself is this real? It was so much fun,” Seales said.
ACA falls to 9-1 on the season, but will now prepare for a home game in the first round of the playoffs in Class 4A next week. “You know, no one likes to lose so I just see this as motivation for our guys to prepare that much harder and to go out and I said Monday, we’re going to have the best practice we’ve ever had,” said ACA head coach Chris Smelley.
As for Bibb County, the Choctaws remain undefeated at 10-0 and will also host a first round playoff game against Parker in Class 5A.
