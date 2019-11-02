Search resumes for missing 97-year-old Tuscaloosa man

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue crews will resume their search Saturday morning for 97-year-old Cecil McAllister.
A spokesperson said Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue received additional information which could help in the search for McAllister.
McAllister is described as being 5-foot-4, 130 pounds. He was last seen Tuesday wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap.
Officers say he often goes on long walks near his residence.
K-9 units will take part in Saturday’s search around Keenes Mill Road.
If you have seen McAllister or have any details about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.