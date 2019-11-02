Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures are expected to drop to near or just below freezing for the northern areas of Central Alabama through 9 am this morning. Temperatures may drop to near or just below freezing for the northern areas of Central Alabama again overnight tonight and into Sunday morning. In addition, Patchy Dense Freezing Fog has developed across portions of North Alabama this morning. Although the threat for dense freezing fog will be greatest in valley locations and near large bodies of water, it may expand to other portions of the region closer to sunrise. Visibility could briefly drop to one quarter of mile or less, resulting in a very thin coating of ice on bridges and other elevated surfaces. Travel with extreme caution, as visibility will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the freezing fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The freezing fog should dissipate between 8 and 9 am .
High pressure will continue to bring clear skies with chilly temperatures through this afternoon. We will probably see another need for more Frost and Freeze Warnings overnight tonight as the high pressure remains in control of weather across the entire Southeast. Temperatures over the weekend will start out near freezing but with dry conditions afternoon highs will be near 60 by Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures Sunday night will again dip to levels which may again produce frosty conditions overnight with the coolest air and greatest chance for frost in North and East Central Alabama especially in the normally colder valleys of the region.
Conditions will gradually warm in the Monday-Thursday time frame as moisture returns to the region thanks to a west-southwest wind shift. However, the weather will remain mostly dry with only a small chance for a few sprinkles or isolated shower. The next, more influential, weather system will approach Thursday night and Friday as a cold front approaches from The Northwest bringing higher rain chances followed by another temperature drop following the passage of the front. If you are driving, especially early this morning in areas to the north do so with extreme caution.
