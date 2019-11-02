Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures are expected to drop to near or just below freezing for the northern areas of Central Alabama through 9 am this morning. Temperatures may drop to near or just below freezing for the northern areas of Central Alabama again overnight tonight and into Sunday morning. In addition, Patchy Dense Freezing Fog has developed across portions of North Alabama this morning. Although the threat for dense freezing fog will be greatest in valley locations and near large bodies of water, it may expand to other portions of the region closer to sunrise. Visibility could briefly drop to one quarter of mile or less, resulting in a very thin coating of ice on bridges and other elevated surfaces. Travel with extreme caution, as visibility will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the freezing fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The freezing fog should dissipate between 8 and 9 am .